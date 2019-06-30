Ruby F. Taylor, 84, of Inverness, Florida, formerly of Plant City, born on August 29, 1934 in Homosassa, entered into eternal rest on June 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde W. Taylor. She resided in Inverness for the last 15 years, where she acquired many friends. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 10 at 11:00 A.M. at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 S. County Rd 39, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 A.M. Interment at Myrtle Hill Cemetery, Tampa. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 30, 2019