Rudolph M. Kovac of Inverness, FL passed away at Arbor Trail Nursing and Rehab Facility on August 15, 2020 at the age of 99. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army and was a Veteran of World War II. A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Wednesday, August 19, 10:00 A.M. at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness and will be conducted by Chaplain Dan Lyman. Rudolph will be laid to rest with his wife Leora at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 19, 2020.
