Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rudy Lee Donahoo. View Sign

Rudy Lee Donahoo, 78 of Citrus Springs, FL passed awaypeacefully in his home on February 13, 2019 following a four year battle with cancer. Rudy was born January 28, 1941 in Jessup, GA, the son of Rufus Lee Donahoo and Virgia Mae Foley Donahoo. Rudy married Grace Snyder Donahoo originally from Snydersburg, PA, on November 10, 1979 in Miami, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Virgia Mae and his father-in-law C. Vincent Snyder and his mother-in-law Lucile Schill Snyder.

Rudy graduated from Miami Technical High School, Miami, FL in 1959 and proudly served his country in the US Air Force serving in the 12th FLD MAINT SQD (TAC). His military service led to a career in the aviation industry thus continuing his love of airplanes and aviation. In 1965 he was employed by TWA in Kansas City, MO. Rudy had the opportunity to transfer to Eastern Airlines in Miami, FL working his way up from mechanic to Technical Services manager, and later he was promoted to the position of Maintenance Manager for Eastern in New Orleans, LA and later in Orlando, FL.

Throughout his life Rudy enjoyed the outdoors with hunting, fishing and playing golf among his favorite activities. Most of all he loved traveling the world with his wife Grace, learning about other cultures, enjoying the native food and drink and viewing thewonderful scenery and famous landmarks. Rudy was a member of The Antler Club in Lucinda, PA, the Pine Ridge Fishing Club, Beverly Hills, FL, the German American Social Club of West Central FL and Inverness

In addition to his wife of 39 years, Grace Snyder Donahoo of Citrus Springs, FL, he is survived by his son Randy Lee Donahoo of Plant City, FL, and his granddaughter Cailyn Leigh Donahoo of Kennesaw, GA. His therapy kitty " Cleo" was with him until the end.Also surviving are his loyal friends Donald "Red" Snyder and David Aaron of Lucinda, PA as well as his childhood friendsAl Coxe of Jasper, GA and Bob Drew of Blairsville,GA.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Citrus Springs, FL. As per his request, burial will be from a cruise ship at sea.

Sign the guest book at Rudy Lee Donahoo, 78 of Citrus Springs, FL passed awaypeacefully in his home on February 13, 2019 following a four year battle with cancer. Rudy was born January 28, 1941 in Jessup, GA, the son of Rufus Lee Donahoo and Virgia Mae Foley Donahoo. Rudy married Grace Snyder Donahoo originally from Snydersburg, PA, on November 10, 1979 in Miami, FL.He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Virgia Mae and his father-in-law C. Vincent Snyder and his mother-in-law Lucile Schill Snyder.Rudy graduated from Miami Technical High School, Miami, FL in 1959 and proudly served his country in the US Air Force serving in the 12th FLD MAINT SQD (TAC). His military service led to a career in the aviation industry thus continuing his love of airplanes and aviation. In 1965 he was employed by TWA in Kansas City, MO. Rudy had the opportunity to transfer to Eastern Airlines in Miami, FL working his way up from mechanic to Technical Services manager, and later he was promoted to the position of Maintenance Manager for Eastern in New Orleans, LA and later in Orlando, FL.Throughout his life Rudy enjoyed the outdoors with hunting, fishing and playing golf among his favorite activities. Most of all he loved traveling the world with his wife Grace, learning about other cultures, enjoying the native food and drink and viewing thewonderful scenery and famous landmarks. Rudy was a member of The Antler Club in Lucinda, PA, the Pine Ridge Fishing Club, Beverly Hills, FL, the German American Social Club of West Central FL and Inverness Elks Lodge #2522, Hernando, FL.In addition to his wife of 39 years, Grace Snyder Donahoo of Citrus Springs, FL, he is survived by his son Randy Lee Donahoo of Plant City, FL, and his granddaughter Cailyn Leigh Donahoo of Kennesaw, GA. His therapy kitty " Cleo" was with him until the end.Also surviving are his loyal friends Donald "Red" Snyder and David Aaron of Lucinda, PA as well as his childhood friendsAl Coxe of Jasper, GA and Bob Drew of Blairsville,GA.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Citrus Springs, FL. As per his request, burial will be from a cruise ship at sea.Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Elks Lodge Return to today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close