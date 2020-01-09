Russell Byron McClain of Inverness died peacefully at the age of 79.
He was born in Oklahoma May 11, 1940 to Kenneth and Lola McClain.
After attending college in Colorado Springs he joined the Navy and was stationed on an ice-breaker for 4 years. He later attended the Universities of East Texas and Southern California, where he received his Ph.D.
He joined the Department of Defense Overseas School System. For 26 years he taught children of military families and became principal of DoDDS Europe.
He met his wife Ursula in Germany. They moved to Inverness, Florida, in 1996. He continued educating students at St. Leo University.
On Jan. 2, 2020 he succumbed to Parkinson's Disease. He will be cremated and laid to rest in Bushnell.
He will be greatly missed by his wife and many friends.
I want to thank the doctors and Diamond Ridge Nursing Home for his excellent care.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020