Russell E. Bunchkowski, 82, of Neshkoro, WI passed away February 16, 2019 at Vitas Healthcare in Lecanto, FL.

He was born in Milwaukee, WI on July 7, 1936 to the late Edward and Grace (Klug) Bunchkowski. Russell was a truck driver, and arrived in this area in 1998 coming from Wautoma, WI., and he and his wife Audrey were snowbirds here. He was Christian by faith, and loved bow hunting and was an excellent fisherman. Russell also enjoyed canoeing, hunting, and the outdoors.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Audrey Bunchkowski. Other survivors include his children Daniel John Bunchkowski and his wife Vicky of Milwaukee, Donn James Bunchkowski and his wife Sharon of Oconomowoc, WI, Duane Jay Bunchkowski and his wife Colleen of Muskego, WI, and Denise Janell Hargreaves and her husband Joseph of Ripon, WI; 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service for Russell will be held in Wisconsin at a later date. Private cremation arrangements under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary