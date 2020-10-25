1/1
Russell E. Myers
1945 - 2020
Russell E. Myers, 75, of Lecanto, FL passed away on October 21, 2020 at HPH Hospice in Lecanto with his wife of 30 years, Patricia, by his side. Russ was born to the late Russell E. and Yoland Myers in Charleston, WV on June 10, 1945. He, along with his wife, was a longtime resident of Citrus County and took pride in owning and operating his own business, Custom Fence here in Citrus County, Florida. Russ' passion was restoring classic cars-his personal favorite was his 1954 Ford Skyliner. He also enjoyed polishing and repairing aluminum and stainless steel pieces for cars and was always looking for an excuse to tinker on something. He was a former member of KKOA and local car clubs where he made many good friends.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Pat; his three brothers, Frank and his wife, Diane, Tim, and Thomas Myers; his three sisters, Ruth Pitts, Delores Williams, and Carol Tyler; his beloved cats; and many, many great friends that he was blessed with along the way. Russ was preceded in death by his brother, Larry. Russ was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Private arrangements have been scheduled for Russ. Cremation with Care is under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
