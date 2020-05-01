Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Wills. View Sign Service Information Countryside Funeral Home 9185 NE Jacksonville Road Anthony , FL 32617 (352)-620-2006 Send Flowers Obituary

Russell B. Wills died on April 27, 2020. He was born in Glen St. Mary, FL, on December 23, 1929, to Robert Hill Wills and Eula Scarborough Wills. The family moved to the Oak Griner community north of Ocala when he was around a year old where he lived, went to school, and met and married his wife of 71 years, Nadine M. Wills.

After high school, he served in both the US Army Reserve and US Air Force Reserve during the

In 1980, he moved to Crystal River, FL, on his promotion to Postmaster. It was here that he completed his career, retiring from the U.S. Postal Service after 37 years of service. After he retired, he served with the Southern Baptist International Mission Board as a lay missionary for nine years including posts in Mexico City, MX, San Jose, Costa Rica, and El Paso, TX.

Russell loved being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing; and it was said you knew the season by knowing his intended catch. He served in U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary for 20 years, and was a member of the Ocala Power Squadron for over 40 years. Russell was of the generation with hands- on knowledge of how to do many things. He was a skilled cabinet maker, knew basic plumbing & electrical work, and small engine mechanics. He also loved gardening, specializing in azaleas and camellias.

Russell was an active church member, teaching Sunday School, serving as deacon, and on various committees over the years, most recently as a member of the First Baptist Church of Crystal River.

He was a member of The Gideons International for over 40 years.

Survivors include his wife Nadine M. Wills of Crystal River, daughter Phyllis Lloyd and husband Michael of Griffin, Ga.; Larry R. Wills and wife Faith of Oxford, Mississippi: and Russell B. Wills, Jr. and wife Carolyn of Ocala, Florida; Grandsons Jonathan Lloyd Doraville, Ga.; Christopher Lloyd of Atlanta, Ga.; and Granddaughter Emily Sugarbaker and husband Joe of New Albany, Mississippi.; and three step-grandchildren, Clint, Burt and Terrie Lynn Folsom of Ocala, Florida. He was preceeded in death by his older siblings, Robert Ivan Wills and Marjorie Wills.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Crystal River, FL, or the Gideon International Bible Fund.

Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL

Sign the guest book at Russell B. Wills died on April 27, 2020. He was born in Glen St. Mary, FL, on December 23, 1929, to Robert Hill Wills and Eula Scarborough Wills. The family moved to the Oak Griner community north of Ocala when he was around a year old where he lived, went to school, and met and married his wife of 71 years, Nadine M. Wills.After high school, he served in both the US Army Reserve and US Air Force Reserve during the Korean conflict , training new recruits for combat at Camp Cook in CA. When he left the Army in 1955, he studied briefly at the University of Florida, and then began working for the U.S. Postal Service, beginning as a Sub, and working his way up to Assistant Postmaster, including several Officer-in-Charge assignments.In 1980, he moved to Crystal River, FL, on his promotion to Postmaster. It was here that he completed his career, retiring from the U.S. Postal Service after 37 years of service. After he retired, he served with the Southern Baptist International Mission Board as a lay missionary for nine years including posts in Mexico City, MX, San Jose, Costa Rica, and El Paso, TX.Russell loved being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing; and it was said you knew the season by knowing his intended catch. He served in U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary for 20 years, and was a member of the Ocala Power Squadron for over 40 years. Russell was of the generation with hands- on knowledge of how to do many things. He was a skilled cabinet maker, knew basic plumbing & electrical work, and small engine mechanics. He also loved gardening, specializing in azaleas and camellias.Russell was an active church member, teaching Sunday School, serving as deacon, and on various committees over the years, most recently as a member of the First Baptist Church of Crystal River.He was a member of The Gideons International for over 40 years.Survivors include his wife Nadine M. Wills of Crystal River, daughter Phyllis Lloyd and husband Michael of Griffin, Ga.; Larry R. Wills and wife Faith of Oxford, Mississippi: and Russell B. Wills, Jr. and wife Carolyn of Ocala, Florida; Grandsons Jonathan Lloyd Doraville, Ga.; Christopher Lloyd of Atlanta, Ga.; and Granddaughter Emily Sugarbaker and husband Joe of New Albany, Mississippi.; and three step-grandchildren, Clint, Burt and Terrie Lynn Folsom of Ocala, Florida. He was preceeded in death by his older siblings, Robert Ivan Wills and Marjorie Wills.Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Crystal River, FL, or the Gideon International Bible Fund.Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FLSign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close