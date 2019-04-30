Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
View Map
Ruth Anne Klovach


1943 - 2019
Ruth Anne Klovach Obituary
Ruth Anne Klovach, 75, of Inverness, FL passed away April 25, 2019 at AdventHealth, Orlando, FL. She was born in Huntington, NY on June 9, 1943 to the late John Frank and Lillian Mae (Nordstrom) Wozniak. Ruth was a teacher and arrived in this area in 2006, coming from North Carolina. She attended Faith Lutheran Church in Lecanto, and was a member of the Annuttalliga Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Ruth is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Frederick Klovach. Other survivors include her sons: Roy F. Klovach of Oldsmar, FL, and Raymond F. Klovach and his wife Kellee of Mill Spring, NC, and she was blessed with a granddaughter, Lilly, and step-grandson, Zak.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Ruth is scheduled for Wednesday, May 1, 4:00 P.M. at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory. Pastor Stephen Lane of the Faith Lutheran Church will be officiating. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2019
