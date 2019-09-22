|
|
Mrs. Ruth B Fee, age 97 of Inverness, Florida, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born November 28, 1921 in St Petersburg, FL, daughter of Benjamin and Molly (Swain) Burdick. She moved to Floral City from St Petersburg in 1990. Mrs. Fee was a Protestant by faith. Mrs. Fee was preceded in death by parents, 8 siblings, and her husband of 54 years, Pete Fee. Survivors include son, Peter (Elaine) Fee of Inverness, FL; grandchildren Billy Bush, James (Carla) Arcidiacono, and Richard (Debora) Arcidiacono; great-grandchildren, Spencer Bush, great-grandchild, Alyssa Arcidiacono, great-grandchild, Kyle Arcidiacono, great-grandchild, Amelea Arcidiacono, great-grandchild, Trevor Arcidiacono, great-grandchild, James Luke Bush. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019