Ruth Elaine Sorensen of Hernando, FL passed away at her home on December 8, 2019 at the age of 91. Ruth was born in Wildwood, FL on December 3, 1928 and was one of four children born to the late Hubert J. and Etta Ruth (Brooks) Denham. She was married to Richard E. Sorensen, Sr. for 42 years until his passing on March 3, 2009. Ruth and Richard made Citrus County their home in 1968 after relocating from the St. Petersburg area and attended worship services at the Inverness Church of God. She loved nature and going for long walks in peaceful surroundings. Ruth also liked tending to flowers, taking time to prune them and arrange them to showcase their beauty. She will be remembered as a loving and caring mother to her children.
Those left to mourn Ruth's passing include her daughters: Yvette Spires of Inverness, FL, Mary McKinley and her husband Ivan of Hernando, FL; son, John Alan Moore and his wife Joanne of St. Cloud, FL; stepson, Richard E. Sorensen, Jr. of St. Petersburg, FL; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Jerry and Tommy Denham; and sister, Esther Denham.
Ruth's children plan to have a private celebration of life service in her honor at a later date. Cremation care by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019