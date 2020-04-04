Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Irene Fenton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Irene Fenton passed to be with her heavenly father on April 2, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. She was born on October 5th, 1921 In Lowell, Massachusetts to Hestor Jane and Willard S. Fulton, both deceased. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Sid. Also preceded by the death of her first born daughter, her brother, Willard Fulton Jr., and sister, Barbara Lantz. A native of Niagara Falls, New York, she moved to Florida in 1979 from New Jersey, retiring from banking.

Mrs. Fenton was an avid golfer and member of Citrus Hills Country Club, Citrus Hills Golf Association, and Citrus Hills Women's Club, where she served as president for two years. She volunteered at Citrus Memorial Hospital for several years. She was a member of Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church, where she attended service for many years.

She is survived by daughters, Karen Mollis (Raymond) and Beth Ann Spaulding (James), son, Brian Fenton (Peggy), five grandchildren, Stacey Noel Mollis, M.D, Kristi Mollis, Kacey Brack, Brent Spaulding, and Sidney Fenton, one great granddaughter, Taylor Sydney Brack, and several nieces and nephews.

Fero Funeral Home is in charge of services at a later date. Ruth Irene Fenton passed to be with her heavenly father on April 2, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. She was born on October 5th, 1921 In Lowell, Massachusetts to Hestor Jane and Willard S. Fulton, both deceased. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Sid. Also preceded by the death of her first born daughter, her brother, Willard Fulton Jr., and sister, Barbara Lantz. A native of Niagara Falls, New York, she moved to Florida in 1979 from New Jersey, retiring from banking.Mrs. Fenton was an avid golfer and member of Citrus Hills Country Club, Citrus Hills Golf Association, and Citrus Hills Women's Club, where she served as president for two years. She volunteered at Citrus Memorial Hospital for several years. She was a member of Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church, where she attended service for many years.She is survived by daughters, Karen Mollis (Raymond) and Beth Ann Spaulding (James), son, Brian Fenton (Peggy), five grandchildren, Stacey Noel Mollis, M.D, Kristi Mollis, Kacey Brack, Brent Spaulding, and Sidney Fenton, one great granddaughter, Taylor Sydney Brack, and several nieces and nephews.Fero Funeral Home is in charge of services at a later date. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close