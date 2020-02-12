|
Ruth "Ruthie" Maiocco, 73, of Inverness, FL passed away February 8, 2020 at Ocala Regional Medical Center in Ocala, FL.
She was born in Bridgeport, CT on October 2, 1946 to the late David and Vivian Klein.
Ruthie was a bartender for several local establishments including the VFW Post #4337 in Inverness, VFW Post #7122 in Floral City, FL., the American Legion, and helped establish the I.R.R.U. club in Inverness. She enjoyed playing bingo, going on motorcycle runs, and going to the movies. Ruthie loved playing "Queen of Hearts" at the VFW, and going to the beach, and loved her dogs and cats.
Survivors include her loving children Louis Blanco of Inverness, and Nicole Parsell of Ansonia, CT; her brother Alan Klein; 7 grandchildren, Falynn, Max, Jorge, Justin, Cain, Louis, Jr., and David; and 5 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life for Ruthie will be held at the VFW Post 7122 in Floral City on Saturday, February 15, at 3:00 P.M.
Private Cremation with Care arrangements under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020