Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Resources
More Obituaries for Ryan McCallops
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ryan Frederick McCallops


1987 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ryan Frederick McCallops Obituary
Ryan Frederick McCallops, 32, of Citrus Springs, Florida passed away August 23, 2019 tragically as a result of a car accident. Ryan was born February 16, 1987 in Inverness, Florida to Frederick McCallops and Bonnie Wilson McCallops. He worked at KWI Rental in Ocala.
Ryan was preceded in death by his father Frederick McCallops. He is survived by his mother Bonnie Wilson of Crystal River, fiance', Brittany E. Danielson of Citrus Springs, his unborn child, Kade Ryan, and his cousin, Jennifer Crile of Vidor, Texas.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now