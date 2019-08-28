|
|
Ryan Frederick McCallops, 32, of Citrus Springs, Florida passed away August 23, 2019 tragically as a result of a car accident. Ryan was born February 16, 1987 in Inverness, Florida to Frederick McCallops and Bonnie Wilson McCallops. He worked at KWI Rental in Ocala.
Ryan was preceded in death by his father Frederick McCallops. He is survived by his mother Bonnie Wilson of Crystal River, fiance', Brittany E. Danielson of Citrus Springs, his unborn child, Kade Ryan, and his cousin, Jennifer Crile of Vidor, Texas.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019