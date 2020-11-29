I would like to let you know that my Mother's work here is done. She received a call, an offer she could not refuse. An appointment from which she will not be returning, she left us on October 15, 2020. She was 87 years old, young of heart and spirit. Born on April 20, 1933 in Hamtramck, Michigan and lived a wonderful life retired in Beverly Hills, Florida.
This assignment came with many bonuses; a reunion with family, friends and loved ones that she has not seen in long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be safe, socializing, dancing, cooking and to be reunited with her late husband Donald C. Bock. "He will ask for a cup of tea, and she will fill his cup with two sugars." I imagine this and my heart is happy.
She is survived by Jennie Streit (sister). Her son Allan and Gayle (wife) Bock, grandchildren Ross Bock, Kali and John (husband) ReBant and great grandchild Jade ReBant. Her daughter Nancy Haskin, grandsons Kenny Haskin, Vincent and Breanna (wife) Haskin. And Daughter JoAnn Bock and her companion dog Jayke.
I know you are at peace and are with Dad again. "Together Forever".
Mass service will be held at Our Lady of Grace at 11:00AM on December 3, 2020. Interment will be at 1:00PM, at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
