Salvatore Di Silvestro, Jr. age 82, of Floral City, FL passed away at his home under the care of Vitas hospice while surrounded by his loving family on February 10, 2019. Salvatore was born on February 29, 1936 in Bronx, N.Y. to the late Herminia (Medeiros) and Salvatore Di Silvestro, Sr. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army and was a Veteran of the Korean War. Following his military service, Salvatore went on to co-own and operate Classic Air, a heating and air conditioning company in Miami, FL. In 1979, he retired from Classic Air and made Citrus County his home. Salvatore then owned and operated Air on Service, Inc. with his late son, Michael, in Inverness until 1998. He truly enjoyed his career and was a proud businessman. He was Catholic by faith and a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness. Salvatore enjoyed watching football, especially the Miami Dolphins. He loved nature and his favorite pastime was bird watching. Salvatore will especially be remembered for his kind, gentle nature and will truly be missed by his family and friends.

Those left to mourn Salvatore's passing include his loving wife, Judy Menard Di Silvestro; stepdaughter, Kim (Menard) Sharpe and her husband Carlton; granddaughter, Christina (Di Silvestro) Di Piazza and her husband Frank; and great grandchildren: Giovanni and Francesco Di Piazza, all of Floral City, FL. Salvatore was preceded in death by his first wife of 51 years, Joyce (Holloway) Di Silvestro in 2006; his son, Michael Di Silvestro in 2008; daughter, Deborah Di Silvestro in 2009; brother, Leonard Di Silvestro; sister, Grace Victoria (Di Silvestro) Tucker.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Father Tim Cummings of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Celebrant. Military honors will be rendered by Inverness VFW Post #4337 Honor Guard. Friends are invited to join Salvatore's family in visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.

