Salvatore "Sal" Bianco, 6/28/44 - 10/4/20. He was born in Sicily, Italy and moved to the United States when he was 5 years old. Sal was a resident of Lecanto, FL. Sal has no surviving family members. His memorial service will be held at Gulf to Lake Church on October 13th at 6pm.



