Sam Tarascio, 81, passed away Saturday, January 18th, 2020. Sam was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, Quality Control for the Federal Government and an active member of the American Veterans Motorcycle club.
Sam is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Genevieve (Nowak) Tarascio, son, Daniel Tarascio (Tami), sister, Joanne Tarascio. He was the proud uncle of John Rajca, Leann Kissel, Bobby and Johnny Garreto, also a "Great-Uncle" to 11 nieces and nephews. He loved being a grandfather to his 6 grandchildren and he adored his 8 great grandchildren.
Sam is now with his son Robert Tarascio and his step-son James Korzeniewski who lift with the Angels before him.
Funeral Services will be held at Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon, Florida, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Ave., on Friday January 24th, 2020 at 12:00 PM. There will be a visitation from 10:00 AM until service time,
Sam left his mark in everyone's hearts he came in contact with. He will truly be missed.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020