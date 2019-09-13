|
Samantha L. Martinez, 22, died after her car was hit by a drunk driver on September 8, 2019. She died upon arrival at Bayonet Pointe Hospital. She was born August 27, 1997, in Crystal River, the daughter of Linda Giunta and Fermin Martinez.
Samantha attended Crystal River High School where she was well known and loved. She loved fashion, buying shoes, getting her nails done and being with her friends and family. Samantha's loudness, personality, and smile lit up every room she ever walked into. She always knew what to say, and how to make people laugh. She was truly one of a kind!
Surviving in addition to her mother Linda Giunta and father Fermin Martinez, are her siblings, Joe & Jessica Giunta (Detroit, MI.), Christina Giunta (Ocala, FL), Anthony Giunta & Chelsea Inglis (Inglis, FL), Meghan Debbie (Jacksonville, FL.), Christopher Martinez (Crystal River, FL), Daniel Martinez (Inverness, FL), Michael Martinez & Hallie Hewitt (Crystal River, FL); 12 nieces and nephews Gabe, James, Victoria, Joey, Jazmin, Kaitlyn, Ryan, Anthony, Madison, DJ, Rayleigh & Ryanna, and many friends and loved ones.
A service of remembrance will be held at 4:00pm Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at Souls Harbor of Dunnellon, 11818 N. Ohio St., Dunnellon, FL. 34431.
Those who would like to give a special gift in honor of Samantha can give at DetroitHopeCenter.com or make checks payable to Detroit Hope Center and mail to P.O.Box 32854, Detroit, MI. 48232.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, Florida.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 13, 2019