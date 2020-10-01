1/1
Samuel Curtis Head
Samuel Curtis Head, 94, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Tues., Sept. 29, 2020 at Vitas Healthcare in Lecanto, FL. A native and lifelong resident of Homosassa, he was born July 9, 1926 to Andrew and Eva (Spires) Head, one of eleven children. Curtis, as he was known to everyone, was a U.S. Navy veteran and served his country honorably and proudly during WWII in the Seabees. He began a lifelong career as a commercial fisherman at the age of eight years old and also was a lifelong fishing guide of the local Citrus County waters. Mr. Head was of the Pentecostal faith and in addition to his parents, was preceded in death by his former wife, Joyce Lyles Mattox, and nine of his siblings.
Curtis is survived by his son Sam Head (Connie), Homosassa, FL; daughter Eva L. "Lucy" Young (Donald), also of Homosassa; Maxine Goodman of Homosassa, the love of his life; sister Eva Lorraine Hudgens of Arkansas; grandchildren Sherie Glover (Greg), Jerrod Head and Sarah Langland; five great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
A Celebration Of Life will be held on Mon., Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:30 P.M. from Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL with Pastor Troy Stafford officiating, followed by military honors in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Stage Stand Cemetery, Homosassa Springs. Friends and family will gather at Wilder Funeral Home from 10:30 A.M. until service time. Due to COVID-19 restrictions in the funeral home, all are invited to join a live stream recording of the service at 12:15 P.M. by logging on to www.centralbaymarket.com, looking for Curtis' picture, then click "Watch Service" and enter the passcode Samuel1052. www.wilderfuneral.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wilder Funeral Home
