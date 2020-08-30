1/
Samuel Ernest "'Ernie'" Cole
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel Ernest "Ernie" Cole of Beverly Hills, FL passed away at Bayfront Seven Rivers Hospital in Crystal River on August 19, 2020 at the age of 72. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home and will be conducted by Pastor Mike Chappell of Sycamore United Methodist Church.
Friends are invited to join the family in visitation beginning at 2:00 PM until the hour of service. Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved