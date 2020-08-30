Samuel Ernest "Ernie" Cole of Beverly Hills, FL passed away at Bayfront Seven Rivers Hospital in Crystal River on August 19, 2020 at the age of 72. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home and will be conducted by Pastor Mike Chappell of Sycamore United Methodist Church.

Friends are invited to join the family in visitation beginning at 2:00 PM until the hour of service. Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.

