|
|
Samuel Henry Johnson Jr. age 66 of Dunnellon, FL passed away Monday February 3, 2020 surrounded by his family at MRMC Emergency Center at Timber Ridge in Ocala, FL.
He was born May 25, 1953 in Staten Island, NY and he came to Florida with his family at the age of five. He worked for the Citrus County School Board as a School Bus Driver, a job he truly loved, and retired from there. He enjoyed singing Karaoke at many different places in the county and liked to play pool.
As a young man he proudly served our country in both the US Army and Marine Corps and he was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant.
He was preceded in death by his father Samuel Henry Johnson Sr., a brother Joseph Samuel Johnson and his mother Mary Shalkowski.
He is survived by his sisters Mae Mitcheson and her husband James and Rosemary Holsomback.
He had many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A catholic prayer service will be held at 1:30 PM on Monday February 10th in the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River. Visitation will be from 12 Noon until service time.
A graveside service with full military honors will follow at Fountains Memorial Park in Homosassa Springs. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020