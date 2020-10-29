1/
Sanders Rowe Allred Jr.
1943 - 2020
Sanders Rowe Allred, Jr., 76, of Inverness, FL passed away October 20, 2020. He was born on December 19, 1943 in Gastonia, NC to Sanders Rowe Allred, Sr. and Anna Elizabeth Kennington Allred.
Sanders (Sandy) was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert Kennington Allred and is survived by his children David Shane Allred Austin, Michael Sanders Allred and Alex William Allred; brother Gevan Brian Allred, wife, Jane and sister Patricia Lynn Allred; niece Shelly Ann DeLee Dinsmore; great nieces Kristen DeLee, Anna Cheek, Shannon Baragona and great, great nephews, Eli Baragona and Ezra Cheek, beloved family members Verna Allred and Joanne Allred, all with loving appreciation to Charlotte Trueblood for caring.
Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
