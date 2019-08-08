|
|
May 26, 1935 to August 4, 2019
Sandy, 84, of Beverly Hills FL. peacefully went to dance with the angels on Sunday August 4th, 2019 at Vitas Healthcare in Lecanto, FL. surrounded by her children as they lovingly held her hands.
She was born May 26th, 1935 in Ravenna, Ohio to Glenn Curtiss and Irene (Cowell) Curtiss. A 1954 graduate of Akron North High School. Sandy resided on North Hill in Akron and was employed with Dewitt Motors from 1959-1980. She served three elected terms as the Secretary of the North Akron Board of Trade.
Sandy spent many nights cheering on her boys as they played Hot Stove baseball at Samis Park, or under the bright lights to watch them battle it out on a football field. She loved watching her daughters flourish with Dance, Music, Modeling, Baton Twirling, and Cheerleading. She was always her children's' BIGGEST Fan.
She moved out to the country in Atwater, Ohio in 1980, with the love of gardening and wide open spaces for her children to grow. Sandy was a member of the Atwater United Methodist Church. She was the Human Resources Administrative Assistant at East Manufacturing in Randolph, Ohio from 1981 to her retirement in 1996.
After retirement and her children were grown, Sandy moved to Florida. Over the next few years she would finally have a chance to take time for herself and learn to dance. She was an absolutely, amazing dancer and would gracefully excel in numerous competitions with Ballroom dancing; a love she has dreamed of since she was a little girl.
Although she retired in 1996, Sandy felt she still had so much more to give to others. She would return to work full-time in New Port Richey Florida at the Associated Marine Institutes as the Operations Secretary from 2002 and would retire again in 2011. During this time Sandy built so many rewarding relationships and was recognized for so many outstanding achievement awards. She truly made her children proud.
Her greatest accomplishments were her children; Kandy Mullins, Diane (Mike) Toney, Mark Ailiff, Bret (Christine) Ailiff, Susie (John) Siegferth, Kim (Chris) Baxter, Roger (Pam) Ailiff, David (Gloria) Ailiff and The late Theresa (Everette Sr.) Burton.
Adored by her 24 Grandchildren, and 10 Great Grandchildren. She was a wealth of information, sharing family history and teaching them new things about the world around them; especially her love for ice cream. She was one proud Grandma and they were the sparkle that shined in her eye.
Special tribute to her dear nieces, Vicki Curtiss Fernandez and Glenna Curtiss Cortinas, whom she loved as her own.
Life Long friends Marilyn Turner, and the late Cathy Stenger who were dear to her heart for many years.
Preceded in death by her ex-husbands Harry Fate, Elmer O'Dell Ailiff and her husband Richard Greene.
She will be truly missed by her fur-babies, Sir Charles "Chaz" and Gracie Verde whom she loved so much. They were her world, so loyal and true.
A special thank you from her children to all her doctors and nurses for their loving care, especially Dr. Shiv K. Aggarwal of New Port Richey Fl., Dr. Oliver Sevilla of Citrus Pulmonary Consultants, and the extraordinary staff at Vitas Healthcare in Lecanto, Fl.
A private service was held with only her children present, as per Sandy's wishes, on August 5, 2019 at Wilder Funeral Home in Homosassa, FL. Cremation has taken place.
"Mom, Our love for you is endless and we will hold the memory of you within our hearts, forever."
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 8, 2019