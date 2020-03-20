The family of Sandra (Sandy) L. Walsh, 73, is heartbroken to announce her passing on March 11, 2020 after a brief illness. Sandy is mother of Bridget Sharpe and William Walsh, and beloved Grammy of Cari Sharpe, Emily Lopes, and Liam Walsh, as well as Great-Gram to Charleigh.
She was born onJuly 25, 1946 in Goffstown New Hampshire to her parents John and Beatrice Patten. She grew up in Manchester New Hampshire with her siblings Patsy, Sally, Jack and Kathy, as well as her honorary sisters Mimi and Alana.
Gram loved the beach, loved hanging with her grandchildren and loved her grand dogs, especially George. Mom/Gram had a kind, thoughtful and generous heart. She has always been a constant, reliable presence in our life, and we will miss her more than words could ever express.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2020