Service Information
Emerson Funeral Home - Jonesboro
1629 E. Nettleton
Jonesboro , AR 72401
(870)-935-4345
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Jonesboro , OH

Sandra Lea "Sandy" Rohrbach, 83 of Jonesboro, Arkansas passed from this life on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital. She was born to the late B.J. and Helen Whitmer on July 24, 1936 in Tiffin, Ohio. Sandy was a 1954 graduate of Tiffin Columbian High School. She married her husband of 50 years, Eugene F. Rohrbach, on November 25, 1954.

Sandy became a licensed real estate agent in 1978 and then Agent/Broker and opened her own business in Newark, Ohio, Rohrbach Realty in 1986. She retired in 2000 and moved to sunny Florida with her husband, where she stayed until she moved to Jonesboro, AR in 2016. While in Florida, she was a member of the St. Scholastic Catholic Church and other organizations, where she made lasting friendships.

Sandy was an artistic woman and enjoyed painting and attending painting classes, writing poetry, reading, playing bridge every Monday and enjoying the special friends she has made while living in Jonesboro. Sandy was a member at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, where she loved her church and her church family. She was involved in many activities including NEA Baptist Auxiliary as a "Pink Lady", Silver Sneakers at NEA Baptist Wellness Center, and most recently at St. Bernard's Health & Wellness. She was a member of the Elk's Lodge both in Lecanto, Florida and Jonesboro. She was a proud and active member of the Master's Touch of Art Group and NEA Visual Arts League in Jonesboro.

Her family held a special place in her heart, especially her 7 grandchildren, she loved being a part of their lives. Sandy was a huge sports fan. When she wasn't cheering for her Ohio State Buckeyes, she was known for ringing her cowbell at her grandson's football games and cheering them on in whatever they pursued. She was their biggest fan!

Sandy is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Rohrbach, brothers, Jim Whitmer, William Whitmer, Richard Whitmer and Gerald Whitmer, and sister Louise Terry. She is survived by her children Scott Rohrbach (Valerie) of Illinois, Anthony Rohrbach of Kentucky, and Clare Dunham (Mark) of Jonesboro: brother John Whitmer (Nancy) of California, sister, Barbara Keene of Ohio: grandchildren, Ashley Rohrbach, Whitney Rohrbach, Zachary Rohrbach, Megan Rohrbach, Bryan Rohrbach, Sidney Dunham and Trent Dunham; very special niece Helen Thompson and family of Georgia. Sandy also leaves behind a host of family and friends across the country.

A memorial service will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Jonesboro, on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:30 am, officiated by Fr. Alfonse Gollapali. Interment will be in Tiffin, Ohio at St. Joesph's Cemetery services to be announced. In lieu of flowers please make donations to , Blessed Sacrament Catholic school, or an organization of your choice in her name.

