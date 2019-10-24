|
Sandra Roberts, 80, of Citrus Springs, Florida, passed away on October 22, 2019. She was born on August 13, 1939 in Oak Hill, West Virginia, daughter of Paul and Dorothy King.
Mrs. Roberts worked as a compliance officer in the investment industry. She moved to Citrus Springs in 1990 from Tampa, FL.
Sandra was a devout Christian, she was known for the beautiful flower arrangements she designed for the church altars. She was an accomplished pianist and soprano soloist with various church choirs. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Bob Roberts of Citrus Springs, FL; daughter, Deborah Johnson of Lakeland, FL; stepchildren, Denise Morris of Denver, CO; Martin Roberts of Grand Junction, CO; and William Roberts of Cheyenne, WY; two sisters, Susan and Judith both of Pikeville, KY; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 PM, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Heinz Funeral Home, Inverness, FL. Pastor Nathan Price will preside. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 PM until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to HPH Hospice.
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2019