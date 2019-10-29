Guest Book View Sign Service Information Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services 131 North Canton Road Akron , OH 44305 (330)-784-3334 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Newcomer Funeral Home 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron , OH View Map Service 5:45 PM Newcomer Funeral Home 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron , OH View Map Calling hours 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Newcomer Funeral Home 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron , OH View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Newcomer Funeral Home 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron , OH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra "Sandy" Roser was called home by her Heavenly Father to be with her Lord and Savior on October 24, 2019, at the age of 73. She was born on September 9, 1946, in Akron, Ohio.

Sandy was preceded in death by her father, Henry Pfeifer; baby sister Cheryl May; grandparents Jacob and Augusta Pfeifer; Chester and Addie Robertson; Harry Powell; and mother-in-law Edna Roser.

Sandy worked for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company after graduating from Ellet High School in 1964. She spent the next 22 years raising her children. She was then employed by the International Soap Box Derby, Robert F. Meyerson, and retired from Summit Management Services in 2006. Upon retirement, she and her husband then moved to Crystal River, Florida, to spend the winter months. They also reside in Uniontown where they lived for 47 years.

Sandy was a member of the Cuyahoga Falls Chapter No. 245 of Order of Eastern Star (Ellestar), The Chapel in Green, and Gulf to Lake Church in Crystal River, Florida.

Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Kenneth; son Brian Wagster of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; daughter Kelly Simmons (Cameron) of Streetsboro OH; step son Kevin Roser (Julie) of Orlando, FL; mother Bernece Pfeifer of Granger IN; brother Daniel Pfeifer (Lyn) of Granger IN; grandchildren Jenna, Corrine, Brendan, Amanda, Hunter, RJ, and Quinton; and two great grandchildren. Sandy also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and best friend and cousin Carol Ranney of Crystal River, FL. She looks forward to sharing eternal life in heaven with all of her family and friends as they are called by the Lord.

Funeral services were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home in Akron, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to her churches, The Chapel in Green or Gulf to Lake Church in Crystal River, FL. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 29, 2019

