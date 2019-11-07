Sandra (Sandy Gardner), 72 of Hernando, Florida, passed away November 5, 2019.
Sandy was born Oct 1, 1946 in Berkley, California to Calvin and Francis Jolley.
She and her husband, Bob Gardner, moved here in 2003 from Memphis, Tenn.
They have previously lived in all 4 U.S. time zones.
Sandy loved golf, family and all of her friends, who were many.
She was preceded in death by her parents Calvin and Francis Jolley and daughter Rachele Gardner.
Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Bob Gardner, son Robert Gardner, daughter in law Kacey Gardner, grand kids Ava, Jack, and Cole Gardner, brother Cork Jolley and sister in law Deb Jolley.
Neptune Society is handling her cremation.
Please no flowers in lieu a donation to Vitas Hospice.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 7, 2019