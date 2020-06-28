Sarah D. Laycock
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah D. Laycock, 92, of Lecanto, FL and formerly of Crystal River, FL, passed away on Wed., June 24, 2020 at Brentwood Assisted Living Facility in Lecanto, FL. A native of Peebles, OH, Sarah was born June 17, 1928 to Frank and Mae (Gillespie) Ward, one of three daughters. Sarah was a retired head cashier for Kroger Grocery Stores and moved to Crystal River in 1976 with her late husband of 55 years, Preston L. Laycock, who passed away on June 17, 2011.
Her most recent church membership was with Lecanto Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents and her husband Preston, Sarah was preceded in death by a sister, Dolly Durham of Dayton, OH and a niece, Jane Shaw of Hillsboro, OH. Sarah is survived by her sister, Dorothy Pfister, Hillsboro, OH; nephews John Laycock, Port St. Joe, FL; Scott Weidner, Cincinnati, OH and Mike Laycock, Crystal River, FL; nieces Donna Pittner and Sandra Puckett, both of Georgetown, OH; Linda McMullen, Hillsboro, OH; Judy Mason, Lynchburg, OH and Colleen Rifner, Beaver Creek, OH.
Friends and family will be received on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 noon at Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL, where a funeral service will commence at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at 2:00 P.M.
Please be reminded that all attendees will be kindly asked to wear face masks at Wilder Funeral Home and will be provided to those who don't have them. Wilder Funeral Home will be able to accommodate only a maximum of 20 persons in the building under current COVID-19 guidelines. www.wilderfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Wilder Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Interment
02:00 PM
Florida National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
3526283344
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wilder Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved