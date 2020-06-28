Sarah D. Laycock, 92, of Lecanto, FL and formerly of Crystal River, FL, passed away on Wed., June 24, 2020 at Brentwood Assisted Living Facility in Lecanto, FL. A native of Peebles, OH, Sarah was born June 17, 1928 to Frank and Mae (Gillespie) Ward, one of three daughters. Sarah was a retired head cashier for Kroger Grocery Stores and moved to Crystal River in 1976 with her late husband of 55 years, Preston L. Laycock, who passed away on June 17, 2011.
Her most recent church membership was with Lecanto Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents and her husband Preston, Sarah was preceded in death by a sister, Dolly Durham of Dayton, OH and a niece, Jane Shaw of Hillsboro, OH. Sarah is survived by her sister, Dorothy Pfister, Hillsboro, OH; nephews John Laycock, Port St. Joe, FL; Scott Weidner, Cincinnati, OH and Mike Laycock, Crystal River, FL; nieces Donna Pittner and Sandra Puckett, both of Georgetown, OH; Linda McMullen, Hillsboro, OH; Judy Mason, Lynchburg, OH and Colleen Rifner, Beaver Creek, OH.
Friends and family will be received on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 noon at Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL, where a funeral service will commence at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at 2:00 P.M.
Please be reminded that all attendees will be kindly asked to wear face masks at Wilder Funeral Home and will be provided to those who don't have them. Wilder Funeral Home will be able to accommodate only a maximum of 20 persons in the building under current COVID-19 guidelines. www.wilderfuneral.com
Her most recent church membership was with Lecanto Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents and her husband Preston, Sarah was preceded in death by a sister, Dolly Durham of Dayton, OH and a niece, Jane Shaw of Hillsboro, OH. Sarah is survived by her sister, Dorothy Pfister, Hillsboro, OH; nephews John Laycock, Port St. Joe, FL; Scott Weidner, Cincinnati, OH and Mike Laycock, Crystal River, FL; nieces Donna Pittner and Sandra Puckett, both of Georgetown, OH; Linda McMullen, Hillsboro, OH; Judy Mason, Lynchburg, OH and Colleen Rifner, Beaver Creek, OH.
Friends and family will be received on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 noon at Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL, where a funeral service will commence at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at 2:00 P.M.
Please be reminded that all attendees will be kindly asked to wear face masks at Wilder Funeral Home and will be provided to those who don't have them. Wilder Funeral Home will be able to accommodate only a maximum of 20 persons in the building under current COVID-19 guidelines. www.wilderfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.