Sarah Rochelle Loop, 78, of Dunnellon, Florida passed away December 13, 2019. She was born August 8, 1941 in New York to the late Floyd and Thelma Dickerson. Mrs. Loop moved to the area 36 years ago from Tarpon Springs, Florida. She was a Beta Sigma 5 Sorority Sister, loved to sew and an animal lover. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son Mark L. Loop and brother Jerry Dickerson. She is survived by her husband Leroy Leonard Loop, daughter, Sarah Lechelle Loop-McKibben, five grandchildren, Cameron Shackelford, Donovan Shackelford, Samantha Loop, Jessica Loop, and Christina Loop, and two great grandchildren, Damen Loop and Julieanna Maldonado. The family will receive friends at Strickland Funeral Home in Crystal River Thursday December 19th from 4pm till 5pm with services starting at 5:00pm.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019