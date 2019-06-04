Citrus Springs - Saverio "Sal" A. Patella, 91, died in the early morning hours on Friday, May 31, 2019 at his residence in Citrus Springs, FL. He was born on December 20, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY. He was the son to the late Paul and Theresa (Sansouta) Patella. Sal moved to this area in 1986 from Long Island, NY and lived in Spruce Creek in Ocala and eventually making his home in Citrus Springs. He retired with the Kings Park School District in Suffolk County, NY. He met his wife Beatrice while he was in the hospital in Long Island and she was his nurse and he would joke with her and call her "Crazy Legs" and from that point on they developed their relationship into forty-five years of marriage. Sal enjoyed horseracing, watching sports and would sneak in some wrestling once his wife went to bed. He was a loving husband, father, cat daddy, grandpa, great grandpa and a friend to many who will be dearly missed by all.
He is preceded in death by his sons, Glenn and Jeffrey Clark and several brother and sisters.
Sal leaves behind his wife, Beatrice; his children, Donna Robinson (Donald), Donna Patella, Linda Check and Ellen Purpura; his nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy can be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 4, 2019