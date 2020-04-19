Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Shannon-Rose M. Welcome


1996 - 2020
Shannon-Rose M. Welcome Obituary
Welcome, Shannon-Rose Mary, 24, of Beverly Hills, FL away April 8, 2020. Born in Nashua, NH, March 4, 1996, Shannon-Rose was adored by those fortunate enough to meet her, and the apple of her grandparents eyes.
Her determination for undertaking anything new that interested her, is where she'd shine. She worked as a kitchen manager at Margarita Grill, made many friends, and enjoyed making people laugh. Her little sister called her "Din Din" when she first learned to speak, and that nick-name was used affectionately by her closest friends.
She had a passion for dogs, owning several rescue dogs herself, and her compassion spilled over to those she knew. Always lending an ear, trying to help ease another person's pain, never asking for anything in return. Shannon-
Rose had many caring friends. Shannon-Rose was an accomplished horseback rider, avid outdoors girl, swimming, hiking, camping with her husband, Austin Woodworth, and of course, the dogs, but also loved to read, and was hooked on Dr. Phil. She will be greatly missed.
Shannon is survived by her loving husband Austin Woodworth, her mother Kathleen Welcome and her husband Steven West, and her sister Brigid Jatkwicz.
Private Cremation with Care arrangements under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020
