Sharon Ann (Cooper) Smith
Sharon Ann Smith, nee Cooper, age 73, of Inverness, FL, formerly of Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Dear sister of Gary Cooper and sister-in-law of Melvin Scheeringa. Loving aunt of Julie (Kurt) Benda, Diane (James) Stewart, and Rob (Ericka) Lugar. Proud great aunt of Jennifer (Rick) Vaders, Mark (Katie) Benda, Justin Benda, Alec Lugar and Tresa Tibble. Dear niece to her aunts and uncles and fond cousin to many. Loving friend of Holly Cabral and Angela Moore. Preceded in death by her parents Albert and Ione Cooper and sister Karen Ann Scheeringa.
Sharon worked in a variety of fields throughout her career but was most passionate about her career in real estate. She was excited to work with clients in helping them find their dream home and especially enjoyed working as a Realtor/Property Manager at Cridland Real Estate.
They say that love is when you put other people's happiness above your own and Sharon was happiest doing just that. She loved in the most selfless way, always happiest when putting others before herself. Sharon was genuine, kind, and humble.
She was also the family historian, the one you went to for facts and memories, and the keeper of all pictures. Sharon will be missed beyond measure, but we are certain she is having quite a celebratory reunion with her parents and sister!
In honoring Sharon's wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Charles E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, at 352-726-8323.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
