Sharon "Jean" Best
Sharon "Jean" Best, 84, of Floral City, FL passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 with her family beside her. Jean was born on March 28, 1936 to her parents, Christopher Jack and Sarah Frances Yates in Tampa, FL. Growing up in Florida Jean went ahead and graduated high school and continued her education to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. When she wasn't helping others with their health, she loved to garden, sew, cook and be surrounded by her family. Jean will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.
Jean is survived by her daughters, Veva Leah Feldman Berlin (Paul) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Carol "Pama" Jean Wickham Hardy (Ronald "Beau") of Floral City, FL; son, Lee Adam Wickham of Holiday, FL; brother, Donald Yates of Mayo, FL; 7 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Richard Terry Yates, of Inverness, FL, Harvey Yates of Balm, FL, Grace Yates Patterson of Westminster, CA, Roberta Lunsford of Valrico, FL; and a great grandson, Connor Aiden Hardy of Floral City, FL.
There will be a small gathering of family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in her name.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.
