1/
Sharon "Sherry" (Batton) Earnshaw
1948 - 2020
Sharon "Sherry" Batton Earnshaw was born June 8, 1948. She passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020. She was a native of Florida. She loved being with family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, John Earnshaw, son, Johnny (fiancé Tina Wells) Batton III, daughter, Tina (August) Moser, daughter, Sherry (Mike) Ryder, daughter, Suezette Stone, daughter, Ginger (Mike) Stone-Yerkey, son, Adam (Daisy) Earnshaw, son, Jarred Earnshaw, son, Andy (Tonya) Sinclair, son, Jason (Tracy) Sinclair, daughter-in-law, Ann Batton, siblings, Skip (Jeanette) Batton Jr., Sue (Lucky) Lyle, Sandy (Sam) Williams, Pam (Chuck) Prayter, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, a great great grandchild, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She will be lovingly laid to rest by immediate family next to her parents, Evelyn and Johnny Batton Sr., at Carlton Cemetery, in Perry, FL.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 27, 2020.
