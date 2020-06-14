Sharon G. Fowler passed away on June 11, 2020 under the loving care of her family. Sharon was born December, 8th 1947 in Jacksonville, NC to the late Zelma Lee Weathington and Linwood Hayes Scurry.
Sharon was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband David J. Barber, her daughters Samantha Fowler and Jennifer Fowler, her grandson Brayden Swanecamp, her sister Patricia Sloop, her brother Don Scurry and step daughters Jennifer Finn, Kristin Barber, and Hayley Steinmetz.
Sharon enjoyed golf, travel, the beach, and gardening. She was deeply loved and her memory will forever be cherished by family and friends.
In Lieu of flowers kindly donate in memory of Sharon Fowler to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation on line at https://www.npcf.us/.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.