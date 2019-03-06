|
Sharon Mae Fontana, 81, of Inverness, FL passed away March 4, 2019 at her residence in Inverness.
She was born in Rhinelander, WI on August 30, 1937 to the late Walter Leroy and Hazel Mildred (Shedore) Tanner. Sharon was a homemaker and arrived in this area in 1999, coming from Wisconsin. She was an avid golfer, having won a Point-O-Woods championship.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Anthony Fontana. Other survivors include her children Anthony Fontana and his wife June, Sheri Winter and her husband Rick, and Lisa Clark, all of Wisconsin; brother Terry Tanner and sister Patricia Hammond, both of Arizona; and 5 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service for Sharon is scheduled for Friday, March 8, 11:00 A.M. at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL with Fr. Tim Cummings of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church officiating.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019