Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Fontana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Mae Fontana


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sharon Mae Fontana Obituary
Sharon Mae Fontana, 81, of Inverness, FL passed away March 4, 2019 at her residence in Inverness.
She was born in Rhinelander, WI on August 30, 1937 to the late Walter Leroy and Hazel Mildred (Shedore) Tanner. Sharon was a homemaker and arrived in this area in 1999, coming from Wisconsin. She was an avid golfer, having won a Point-O-Woods championship.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Anthony Fontana. Other survivors include her children Anthony Fontana and his wife June, Sheri Winter and her husband Rick, and Lisa Clark, all of Wisconsin; brother Terry Tanner and sister Patricia Hammond, both of Arizona; and 5 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service for Sharon is scheduled for Friday, March 8, 11:00 A.M. at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL with Fr. Tim Cummings of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church officiating.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now