Sharon Mary-Jane Stephenson, 69, of Inverness, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at home under the loving care of her family and Vitas Hospice.
Sharon was born on February 9, 1951 in Edison, NJ to the late John C. Green and Mary (Waggenhoffer) Green. She came to Citrus County in 1978 from Clovis, New Mexico. She worked at Sears for 30 years and the past 15 years she worked for Weight Watchers. Sharon was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved socializing with friends, decorating for holidays and traveling, but her biggest joy was making her family happy, especially her grandchildren. She was extremely proud of her family, and always wanted to tell everyone about them.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 25 years, William A. "Bill" Stephenson; her son Jared Czachorowski and his wife, Colleen of Windermere, FL; her grandchildren: Bryce, Mary and "Samy"; her sister Cathleen Matlosz of Mesa, AZ; nieces and nephews.
A private Mass of Christian Burial for Sharon will be offered from Our Lady of Fatima Church, with Fr. Tim Cummings, celebrant. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Inverness. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Our Lady of Fatima Helping Hands. A Celebration of Life service for Sharon will be announced at a later date. Cremation with care is under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020