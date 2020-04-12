Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Stephenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Mary-Jane Stephenson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Mary-Jane Stephenson Obituary
Sharon Mary-Jane Stephenson, 69, of Inverness, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at home under the loving care of her family and Vitas Hospice.
Sharon was born on February 9, 1951 in Edison, NJ to the late John C. Green and Mary (Waggenhoffer) Green. She came to Citrus County in 1978 from Clovis, New Mexico. She worked at Sears for 30 years and the past 15 years she worked for Weight Watchers. Sharon was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved socializing with friends, decorating for holidays and traveling, but her biggest joy was making her family happy, especially her grandchildren. She was extremely proud of her family, and always wanted to tell everyone about them.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 25 years, William A. "Bill" Stephenson; her son Jared Czachorowski and his wife, Colleen of Windermere, FL; her grandchildren: Bryce, Mary and "Samy"; her sister Cathleen Matlosz of Mesa, AZ; nieces and nephews.
A private Mass of Christian Burial for Sharon will be offered from Our Lady of Fatima Church, with Fr. Tim Cummings, celebrant. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Inverness. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Our Lady of Fatima Helping Hands. A Celebration of Life service for Sharon will be announced at a later date. Cremation with care is under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now