Sharon Montrose Wright, 73, of Beverly Hills, Florida, went to be with Our Lord Friday, February 21st, 2020, at VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit in Lecanto, surrounded by her loving family.

Sharon was born June 12, 1946 in St. James, New York to the late Franklin and Delta Montrose. Sharon is predeceased by two sisters, Virginia Knutson and Rubie Lewis and one brother, Robert Montrose.

Sharon was a loving wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her husband of seventeen years, Sanford Wright; five children, Theodore (Angela Mc Tear) Powell, Philadelphia, PA, Samantha (Colleen Fuller) Powell, Beverly Hills, FL, Robert Powell, Port Charlotte, FL, Steven (Priscilla) Powell, Port Charlotte, FL, and Tanya Powell, Beverly Hills, FL; Stepmother to Jennifer Jarecki and Angela Marino of New Jersey; eight grandchildren, TJ Sequenzia, St. Cloud, FL, Courtney Powell, Philadelphia, PA, Robert Powell Jr., Port Charlotte, FL, Alexander Powell, Port Charlotte, FL, Mackenzie Powell, Port Charlotte, FL, Steven Powell, Port Charlotte, FL, Malik Franklin, Beverly Hills, FL and Da'Jhann Franklin, Beverly Hills, FL; and one great grandchild, Cayden Sequenzia, St. Cloud, FL.

Sharon graduated with a nursing degree from Duchess Community College. She spent her life caring for others as a licensed practical nurse.

Sharon was a born again, committed Christian and devoted member of the Church at the Cross in Crystal River.

In her spare time, Sharon enjoyed reading, crafts, fishing, music (especially Michael Jackson), tap dancing, the TCM channel, her owl collection, and her rescue parrot "Pebbles".

A Celebration of Life:

- To be held at the Church at the Cross, 257 NE 9th Street Crystal River, FL 34428 on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at 2 o'clock in the afternoon.

