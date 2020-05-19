|
|
Sharon L. Stinson, age 74, of Hernando, FL, passed into her eternal peace with the Lord Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Franklin, KY. Sharon was born in Chicago, IL on April 5, 1946 and moved to Hernando, FL 17 years ago from Valparaiso, IN. She lived in North West Indiana for 53 years and spent the last 16 years in Citrus Hills, Florida with summers in Valparaiso, IN. Sharon earned a BS in computer science from Purdue University and retired in 2004 from Purdue University where she worked as a system analyst and computer programmer. Throughout her years, she volunteered with many service organizations such as her church, Habitat for Humanity, foster care, Hospice and Great Banquet. She was a member of P.E. O, chapter HC, the Divine Ladies golf league, Citrus Hills FL, Park Ladies golf league, Valparaiso, IN. Sharon was a member of Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church in Lecanto, FL. She believed in God, heaven and Jesus as her Savior - above all she loved God. She enjoyed crafting, quilting in addition to golf and traveling.
Sharon's maiden name was Smith. Her parents were Kate and Rusty Smith. Survived by her husband, Ralph S. Stinson; three children, Michael Erdelen of Muncie, IN, April Erdelen of Carpentersville, IL, Natasha Watkins of Valparaiso, IN, stepdaughter, Diane Elliott of Indianapolis, IN; six grandchildren; Trey Watkins, Lillian Watkins, Mia Watkins, Grace Watkins, Kylie Pine, Ciera Burkett and two great-grandchildren, Elaina and Khloe Pine as well as one half brother, Tony Tagler of West Lafayette, IN.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. A celebration of life will be held at Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church and at Ogden Dunes Presbyterian Church, IN with dates to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to P.E.O. Fund mailed to Deb Swedberg, Foundation Supervisor Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood 3700 Grand Avenue Des Moines, IA 50312.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 19, 2020