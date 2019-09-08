|
Sharron H. Kirk, age 62, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on September 4, 2019 in Lecanto, FL. Sharron was born on November 26, 1956 in Winter Park, FL. She had written a message to all who knew and loved her. "If you are reading this then I have completed my journey on this earth. I'm headed towards my next enlightenment/recyclement. This world is full of lessons to be learned, sometimes a very rocky road and sometimes a wonderful and fantastic place to be. To anyone I have hurt, offended or ticked off, please forgive me. I hope I have learned in this past life those lessons that were meant to teach me to grow. To my friends and family that have loved & helped me, THANK YOU! You will be in my heart for eternity. Please don't grieve for me as I consider this a "Graduation Day". Know that I love you forever and am sure we will meet again someday. You are all special. My wishes are to be cremated, ashes scattered, no funeral or ceremony. No flowers or donations either, please. Keep family together and close, have special occasions with each other and be there for each other when needed. Celebrate with giving someone a hug, saying you love and care for them. Be kind to people and enjoy your blessings each day. Hugs and kisses & love from me. God speed to all, for happiness & peace on earth. Sharron". She is predeceased by her father John S. Horn and is survived by her mother, Lola Thomas of Homosassa, 2 sons: John Kirk of Summerfield, FL and David Kirk of Cumberland Furnace, TN, 2 grandchildren: Talan and Triton Kirk. Sharron's family wishes to convey that she was a loving and caring Angel.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019