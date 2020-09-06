1/1
Shawn Ray Shields
1971 - 2020
On Sunday, August 30th, 2020, Shawn Ray Shields, loving husband and father of three children, passed away after a valiant battle with Stage IV Renal Cell Carcinoma.
Shawn was born on February 10, 1971 in West Palm Beach, FL to Denby and Mary (Hailey) Shields. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Master of Business Administration with a Specialization in Human Resources from Saint Leo University. In November of 2006, he married Tracy (Caro) Shields and they raised three daughters Morgan, McKenzie, and MaKayla.
Shawn had a passion for helping others and he did so by committing over 20 years to blood banking. His greatest joy was spending quality time with his family. Shawn was strong in his faith and was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Shawn was preceded in death by father Denby and is survived by his mother Mary, wife Tracy, daughters Morgan, McKenzie, and MaKayla, sister Karen Barlow (Rob), uncles Kim Shields (Teresa), Bruce Shields (Leslie), aunt Charline Reed, cousins Chad Shields (Nicole), Ryan Shields, Tim Reed (Charlene), nieces Brianna, Rebekah, Casandra Weldon (Joshua), Shannon Rossi (Chris), and nephews Aaron, and Isaac. The Celebration of Life for Shawn will be held on Wednesday, September 9th at 4:00 PM at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM and online condolences may be sent to the family at Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory. http://www.hooperfuneralhome.com. For the safety of others, please remember to wear a mask.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
SEP
9
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-2271
