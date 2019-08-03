Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sheila A. Forster


1932 - 2019
Sheila A. Forster, age 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at her home. She was born March 19, 1932, in Kingston, England.
Sheila loved working in her garden, spending time with her dogs, volunteering with local organizations, and was active with the VFW.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur C. Forster; and her sons Brian Clark and Stephen J. Clark.
She is survived by her sons Nick Clark and Rory Clark, and his wife Erin Clark, her Daughter-in-laws Linda Clark and Terry Clark, her 9 Grandchildren, and 3 Great Grandchildren. Family, friends, and others whose lives Shelia touched are invited to the Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills from 11am – 12pm. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you please consider making a donation to the Citrus County Animal Shelter.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 3, 2019
