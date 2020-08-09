Sheila R. Getzoff, age 71, of Floral City, FL passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on August 3rd, 2020.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sheila that will be held on Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 at 11 am at the First Lutheran Church of Inverness, FL with Pastor Beaverson officiating the services. Calling hours will be from 10 am until the hour of service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.

