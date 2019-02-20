Sherrie (Benoit) Gumus passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 after a courageous four year battle with cancer.

Sherrie was born in Middletown, CT on May 23, 1958. She graduated from Eurice Fermi High School in Eufield, CT. Sherrie joined the Air Force in 1981 as a medical technician where she received an Air Force Achievement Award before being honorably discharged in 1985. She earned her nursing degree while holding various jobs and began her nursing career in 1992. She was loving and compassionate to her patients and loved helping people in general. Sherrie loved the outdoors and all its beauty. She enjoyed fishing, scalloping, traveling and especially cruises.

Sherrie was predeceased by her father, William P. Benoit, Sr., mother Germaine Jones and her brother William P. Benoit, Jr.

Those left to mourn Sherrie's passing include her husband and lifelong partner, Joseph Gumus; son Joshua Gumus and wife Vanessa, Step-

daughter Julie Lingle and husband Glen; sisters Susan Daniels and Sharon Benoit. A celebration of life memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary