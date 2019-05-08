Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherry Nunnally-Bazgarra. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sherry Nunnally-Bazgarra age 69 sadly passed away peacefully in her home on May 3, 2019 with her loving family being been by her side through her entire life.

Sherry was a longtime civilian secretary at the Lakehurst Naval Base in Lakehurst New Jersey from which she retired in 2010.

Sherry enjoyed spending her time caring for her cats, doing her crafts such as plastic canvas & puzzles, watching her game shows, various NCIS shows, and of course traveling to many different states and countries. Sherry has had a wonderful life full of love, laughs and excitement. Sherry has made many memories with anyone she knew that had the pleasure of knowing her.

She is survived by her devoted children Iris Conklin and husband Roger Conklin, Dave Lettiere and wife Bella Lettiere, and Becky Bennett and husband Phil Catloth, All of whom loved Sherry very much.

Along with being a wonderful mother, Sherry was also a loving "Grammy" and is survived by her amazing grandchildren, Scott Conklin, Danielle Naughton, Samantha Conklin, Javon Bennett, Cierra Bennett, David C. Nunnally II, Milania Lettiere, and Luciano Lettiere. Her love also extended to her 3 great grand daughters and 2 great grandsons.

Sherry is preceded in death by a grandson Tony Huffman.

She is going to be missed by many friends and family, and she will forever remain in our hearts.

"But we remember now in love

Your life from start to end.

We're very glad we knew you

As a mother and a friend."

- Unknown Author

