Sheryl A. Warden
Sheryl A. Warden of Inverness, FL passed away at her home while under the care of her loving family and Vitas Hospice on November 4, 2020 at the age of 57. A Celebration of Sheryl's life is scheduled for Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM, at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home and will be conducted by Rev. Ledford Hodges.
Friends are invited to join the family in visitation beginning at 2:00 PM until the hour of service. Arrangements under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2020.
