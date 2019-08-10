Shirley A. Templin (1949-2019)
Shirley A. Templin passed away on July 13, 2019 at Bayfront Health Seven Rivers Hospital.
Shirley was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Harry and Kathryn Froelich on May 15, 1949. She was employed by the Milwaukee Police Department as a Data Entry Operator and later with other companies.
Shirley and her husband Fred (who recently passed) built their home in the Crystal River Area and enjoyed a more relaxed lifestyle with nature.
Shirley is survived by her brother Robert (Hermine) Froelich of Germantown, Wisconsin, John (Carol) Froelich of Crystal River, Florida and Thomas (Julie) Froelich of Cedarburg, Wisconsin; also, a sister-in-law Susan Templin of Muskego, Wisconsin. She is further survived by nieces Nicole Froelich and Noreen Froelich both of Brookfield Wisconsin, Dawn Boutris of New Berlin Wisconsin, Holly (Eric) Joy of Muskego, Wisconsin, nephews Richard Anstett of Spartanburg, SC. Robert (Christina) Anstett of Naples, Florida, Brett Templin of Muskego, Wisconsin, and Bradley (Megan) Winters of Maricopa, Arizona. She is survived by great nieces and nephews, cousins and many great friends.
A private graveside service will be held at Fountain Memorial Park (5636 W. Green Acres St., Homosassa, Florida). Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Roberts Funeral Homes Bruce Chapel East, Ocala, Florida.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019