Shirley Coker, 81, of Inverness died on February 1, 2020 at Avante at Inverness. Shirley was born October 31, 1938 in Louisville, KY, daughter of Lannis and Flora Clark. She was a secretary for Nature Coast Physical Therapy. Shirley moved to Inverness in 1997 from Tampa, FL. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Inverness.
Mrs. Coker was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Coker in 2018. Survivors include her two sons, Ronald L. Coker and wife Lynn of Citrus Springs, FL and Richard A. Coker of Inverness, FL; sister, Gladys Barth and husband Carl of Tampa, FL; three grandchildren, Clinton Charles John Coker and his wife Sarah of Citrus Springs, FL, Shauna O'Steen and husband Willis of Homosassa, FL, and Stacey Clyatt and husband Roy of Crystal River, FL; and four great grandchildren, Landon Charles Coker and Harper Louise Coker both of Citrus Springs, FL and Haylea O'Steen and McKenzey O'Steen both of Homosassa, FL.
Funeral services for Mrs. Coker will be held graveside at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL where she will be interred along with her husband Charles Coker. Reverend Leon Jennings will preside. Military Honors for Mr. Coker will be provided by the Inverness #4337. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to HPH Hospice, 2939 W Gulf to Lake Hwy., Lecanto, FL 34461. Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. heinzfh.com
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020