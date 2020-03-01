Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
2507 Highway 44 W
Inverness, FL 34453
(352) 341-1288
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Coker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Coker


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Shirley Coker Obituary
Shirley Coker, 81, of Inverness died on February 1, 2020 at Avante at Inverness. Shirley was born October 31, 1938 in Louisville, KY, daughter of Lannis and Flora Clark. She was a secretary for Nature Coast Physical Therapy. Shirley moved to Inverness in 1997 from Tampa, FL. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Inverness.
Mrs. Coker was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Coker in 2018. Survivors include her two sons, Ronald L. Coker and wife Lynn of Citrus Springs, FL and Richard A. Coker of Inverness, FL; sister, Gladys Barth and husband Carl of Tampa, FL; three grandchildren, Clinton Charles John Coker and his wife Sarah of Citrus Springs, FL, Shauna O'Steen and husband Willis of Homosassa, FL, and Stacey Clyatt and husband Roy of Crystal River, FL; and four great grandchildren, Landon Charles Coker and Harper Louise Coker both of Citrus Springs, FL and Haylea O'Steen and McKenzey O'Steen both of Homosassa, FL.
Funeral services for Mrs. Coker will be held graveside at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL where she will be interred along with her husband Charles Coker. Reverend Leon Jennings will preside. Military Honors for Mr. Coker will be provided by the Inverness #4337. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to HPH Hospice, 2939 W Gulf to Lake Hwy., Lecanto, FL 34461. Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. heinzfh.com
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
Download Now