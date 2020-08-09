1/1
Shirley Lucille (Howard) Granneman
Shirley Lucille Granneman (Howard) passed away August 4, 2020 at Oak Manor Nursing Home in Largo, Fl.
Born in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Howard and Genevieve Calliott.
She married the late Richard W Granneman and in 1956 they moved to St. Petersburg Fl to escape the harsh winters and enjoy the beautiful beaches. After church on most Sundays, Pass-a-grille beach was the family destination.
Shirley was a stay-at-home wife and mother of 5 children: Candace Coughlin, Stephanie Sands, Denise Armstrong, Matthew W. and Rick A. This kept her very busy but she also enjoyed sewing and making clothes for her children.
After Richard retired in 1986, they moved to Floral City, Fl, purchased land and built a new home. Shirley joined an exercise group class and became a volunteer for several organizations and the local hospital. She also enjoyed gardening, growing African Violets and playing Bunko with her lady friends regularly.
She is survived by her 5 children, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Cremation with care: Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home With Crematory

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
